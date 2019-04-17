GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ashantigold fans outraged by coach Svetislav Tanasijevic's chain- smoking habit

Published on: 17 April 2019
Ashantigold fans are unhappy with coach Svetislav Tanasijevic's smoking addiction and want him out of the club. 

The angry fans vented their anger on the Serbian after their shaky 1-0 win over Medeama in the Ghana FA Special Competition on Sunday.

The European is known for his chain-smoking and has been regularly seen lighting up at training.

It has been alleged going without a tobacco a day is going has been a struggle for the Ashantigold gaffer.

The fans have been left incensed by his uncontrollable test for cigarettes, which they claim has accounted for the side's plummeted performance in the stop-gap competition.

Tanasijevic has previously coached Ghanaian sides Berekum Chelsea and Bechem United before being handed the miners job.

