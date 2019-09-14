Ashantigold forward Shafiu Mumuni confident of qualification despite conceeding two goals in first leg win against RS Berkane

Ashantigold captain Shafiu Mumuni is confident the miners can sail through to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup despite their slim win over RS Berkane in the first leg.

The Obuasi based lads defeated last year's finalist 3-2 at the Obuasi Len Clay Park on Saturday to take a slim advantage to Morocco.

Shafiu, who was on the score-sheet, lamented over the two goals conceded but was very positive that the Miners can still qualify.

"I am confident we can qualify,we will go back to training and rectify our mistakes," he told Oyerepa FM.

"One thing that caused us is when we losed concentration,that is a reason we conceded the 2 goals. Let's not lose hope ,we can qualify," he added.

Left-back Eric Donkor scored the go-ahead goal in the 17th minute when his cross from the flanks zoomed into the net like a rocket.

On the nick of the half-time captain Shafiu Mohammed who was behind the RS Berkane defender inside the box stuck in his right foot to hit the ball past on-rushing goalkeeper for the second goal.

RS Berkane reduce the deficit few minutes after the break through striker Mohammed Aziz.

The Moroccans then leveled through Mohammed Farehane, twelve minutes into the second half to set up a dramatic finish to the game.

The lead did not last as Ashantigold quickly regained the advantage after Amos Addai sneaked in a third.