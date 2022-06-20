AshantiGold forward Yaw Annor regrets he did not score more than 22 goals

AshantiGold forward Yaw Annor says he regrets not scoring more than goals despite winning the Ghana Premier League golden boot.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Annor decried squandering several goal opportunities.

Annor snatched the golden boot from Asante Kotoko's Mbella Etouga with a final-day brace against Bibiani GoldStars.

Annor scored his 21st and 22nd goals of the season in the 2-2 draw, passing Etouga and tying Ishmael Addo's single-season goal record.

“I should have scored more than 22 goals,” he said.

He cited their match against champions Asante Kotoko as one he could have scored more “for instance, in our game against Kotoko, I should have scored 3 or 4 goals because I had a lot of chances in that game” he said.

Annor has been linked to Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, a move he said he would not deny if conditions are met “I still have a contract with AshGold and the decision is not solely in my hands.

“Any team that comes my way, either Kotoko or Hearts (these clubs are the biggest in Ghana) I am ready if they (teams interested) meet the demands of AshGold.”