Ashantigold handed massive boost as McCathy and Nkrumah return to training ahead of Akonangui clash

Ashantigold have been handed a massive boost following the return of Appiah McCarthy and Amos Nkrumah to training ahead of the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup game against Akonangui FC.

The two did not travel when the Miners went to Equatorial Guinea to play Akonangui in the first leg. The game ended 1-1 in Ebibeyin.

However, with the second leg slated for August 24th, McCarthy and Nkrumah have joined group training and have been cleared for the second leg.

"Appiah Maccarthy and Amos Kofi Nkrumah have recovered from a knee problem and a boil respectively," a statement from Ashantigold read.

Ashantigold need a win or a scoreless draw to progress to the next stage of the competition.