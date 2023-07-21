AshantiGold have not been expelled from Ghana football - GFA General Secretary clarifies

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association Prosper Harrison Addo has spoken out about the situation of Ashantigold in Ghana football following the club's suspension from all football-related activities during Congress.

The former Ghana Premier League champions were officially suspended from the Ghana Football Association for engaging with individuals who were they were warned against.

Ameenu Shardow, the administrative manager of Dreams FC, proposed suspending the Obuasi-based club during the Ghana FA's 29th congress session at KNUST Great Hall which was approved after a headcount.

Explaining the state of the club, Harrison Addo stated that Ashantigold have not been expelled from Ghana football as purported to be.

“The decision that was taken only maintains the status quo and there has not been anything new to Ashantigold. Per our laws, if you want to maintain it the next congress to have to take it there and Congress will maintain it because the ultimate power for suspension of a member or expulsion of a member sits with Congress”

“So we have not expelled Ashantigold, people think they have been expelled and are out of everything, some have explained it in so many ways. The thing is suspension, there were suspended already and I heard people say that it is contempt of court, please Ashantigold have not been suspended because of going to court, No.”