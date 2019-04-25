AshantiGold head coach Svetislav Tanasijevic re-assigned to youth team

Ghana Premier League side, AshantiGold have demoted head coach Svetislav Tanasijevic to the youth side with immediate effect according to reports.

The Serbian trainer has been asked by management of the club to take charge of the youth side as they look forward to appoint a new coach in the coming days.

Reports are rife in the media that management are not impressed with the output of the coach in the ongoing Special Competition thus the decision to re-assign him to the junior team.

GHANAsoccernet can also confirm that a new coach will take charge before the second round of the Special Competition begins

AshantiGold are fourth on the league log in Zone A with eight points after the first round of the GFA Special Competition.