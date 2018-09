Nouveau-riche Ghanaian side AshantiGold are negotiating with Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas to sign striker Amed Toure.

According to reports, talks are far advanced between the two sides.

Toure is reported to have held talks with AshantiGold majority shareholder Dr. Kwaku Frimpong.

The Burkina Faso international is a household name in the Ghana Premier League after successful spells with Asante Kotoko and Bechem United.