AshantiGold midfielder James Akaminko writes to management to cancel contract- report

AshantiGold midfielder James Akaminko has written a letter to the club seeking to sever ties with the Ghana Premier League.

It is reported that the former Tema Youth player has fallen out with promoted head coach Svetislav Tanasijevic .

According the grape vine, Akaminko has been told by the Serbian he does not fit into his plans.

This development has shocked fans of the Obuasi-based side since Akaminko proved his worth in the first half of the suspended Ghana Premier League.

He played every minute of the first fifteen matches and scored one goal.

Akaminko has signed a three-year contract after leaving Medeama SC.