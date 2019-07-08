AshantiGold midfielder Richard Dodji fires back at Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen

AshantiGold midfielder Richard Dodji has taken a swipe at new Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen after the Norwegian claimed he does not fit his plans at the club.

Zachariassen was named as head coach to replace Charles Akonnor who has been elevated to Technical Director of the club.

Prior his appointment, the Porcupine Warriors were keen on the Ivorian enforcer’s signature.

But according to Zachariassen who left his job at AshantiGold to take over the Kotoko job, Dodji’s style of play does not fit his system thus he will not sign the player.

The comments however did not sit well with Dodji, who took to twitter to send a subliminal respond to his former boss.

”if someone tells you that you are not good it does not matter, the most important is what you think of yourself.🙏🙏 Thank God🙏🙏 😉😉“