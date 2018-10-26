AshantiGold not interested in Africa campaign; respect clubs decision to withdraw

AshantiGold CEO Fred Acheampong says the club respect the decision to boycott CAF's inter-clubs competition for the 2018/2019 season.

Last week, the Normalisation Committee met owners and administrators and it was there the unanimously agreed not to have any Ghanaian club in Africa.

But Asante Kotoko and Medeama have in the past days appealed that decision and called on the ad hoc body in-charge of football in the country

AshantiGold, who ended the first half of the suspended Ghana Premier League

"At last Friday's meeting, the debate was not about which clubs qualify to go to Africa but whether Ghana should participate or not.

"At the end of the day, the Narmalisation Committee decided that Ghana should not participate in Africa due to the current crisis.

''That was what the discussion centred on. So for me, the issue about which clubs qualify to represent Ghana didn't come up at all. That is why we (Ashgold) have decided not be part of the latest debate over which clubs qualify or not.''