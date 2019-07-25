Ashantigold pip Burkinabe side Rahimo FC in international friendly

Ashanti Gold SC were 1-0 victors over Burkina Faso side Rahimo FC in an international friendly on Wednesday at the Len Clay stadium.

Both teams are using the game to test their arsenals ahead of the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup in which they are participants.

Mark Agyekum's solitary strike in the first half handed the Miners the deserving victory.

Brazilian gaffer Ricardo da Rocha who was appointed as the new head coach of the Obuasi outfit within the week was at the dugout for the first time.

New recruits Kwadwo Amoako and David Abagna Sandan were given starts.

Other new signings in Brazilian midfielder Marco Aurelio Silva, Benjamin Eshun, Razak Simpson, Stephen Owusu and Evans Obeng were introduced in the second half.

With Ashanti Gold SC dominating the first half, they opened the scoring in the 33rd minute as Agyekum connected a headed pass from Eric Donkor.

The Burkinabe champions lifted up their performance in the second period but failed to create a meaningful opportunity.

Ashanti Gold SC face Equatorial Guinea side Akonangui FC in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup whilst Rahimo FC take on Nigerian giants Enyimba Int'l FC in the CAF Champions League preliminary round.