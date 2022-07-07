Ashantigold SC forward Yaw Annor joins Egyptian side Ismaily SC

Ghana Premier League goal king Yaw Annor has completed his move to Egyptian side Ismaily SC.

The 22-year-old left Ghana on Tuesday to Egypt to have his medical and sign the deal.

The pacy-winger has signed a five-year deal with the Egyptian top-flight side.

According to sources, Ashantigold SC will receive $200,000 in the sale of the talented forward.

The 22-year-old scored 22 goals in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season to win the goal king award after a keen contest with Asante Kotoko forward Frank Etouga Mbella.

Annor was also adjudged Ghana Football Awards Home-based footballer of the Year following his exploits in the just ended season.

Annor previously had stints in Spain for CF Fuenlabrada and Burgos CF and also won his first silverware with Bechem United in the 2016 MTN FA Cup.