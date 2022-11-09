Ashantigold SC withdraws Injunction on Ghana Premier League

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) will continue without any legal break as Ashantigold SC has finally withdrawn its application for an injunction.

Ashantigold SC president Dr Kwaku Frimpong had successfully secured an injunction on the league in his first attempt which saw the Ghana Premier League suspended for three weeks.

Dr Kwaku Frimpong was in court over his ban following the decision by the GFA Disciplinary Committee to demote Ashantigold to Division Two and subsequently banning him from participating in any football-related activity for 10 years for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal with Inter Allies.

Judge Barbara Tetteh Charway who sat on the case at the Human Rights Court in her ruling indicated that on the balance of hardship the Ghana Football Association will suffer more than AshantiGold thus leading to the injunction being lifted.

Ashantigold filed another appeal at the Appeals Court for another injunction which was unsuccessful.

In a statement from the GFA, the injunction has been withdrawn and the FA awarded GHC 5,000.

Ashantigold SC has withdrawn their application for Injunction against the Ghana Football Association to halt the betPawa Premier Leaguevat the Appeals Court.

Ashantigold SC had filed this application after the High Court (Human Rights), following which the Court dismissed its Motion for an injunction against playing of the league

During the hearing before the Appeals Court on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Counsel for Ashantigold SC informed the court of their decision to withdraw the application having apprised himself of the preliminary legal objection raised by the GFA in its Affidavit in Opposition.

Following the withdrawal, the GFA requested for cost of Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc30,000) while Ashantigold SC pleaded to pay Three Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc3,000).

The Appeal Court after listening to the plea of Ashantigold SC awarded a cost of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc5,000) against Ashantigold SC.