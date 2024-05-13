AshantiGold seek restoration of football status through GFA engagement amid ban

AshantiGold have announced through a recent statement that they have been in continuous dialogue with the Ghana Football Association to reclaim their footballing status

The club faced suspension a year ago due to involvement with banned officials, including President Kwaku Frimpong and Vice President Emmanuel Frimpong.

These individuals were banned for their roles in match manipulation, resulting in the club's relegation to the Division Two League.

Consequently, the suspension stripped the club of all membership rights, prohibiting participation in any football competition, including the Ashanti Regional Football Association Division Two League.

This predicament poses a threat to the once-prominent football club. AshantiGold stand as the third most successful club in Ghana’s history, boasting four league titles, one Ghanaian FA Cup, and a runner-up placement in the 1997 CAF Champions League.

In a statement released by the club, they expressed ongoing communication with the GFA, seeking assistance in reclaiming their footballing status.

"For the past few months, we are in constant communication with the GFA to assist us in the pursuit to regain our footballing status. We therefore entreat all our loyal supporters to be patient and optimistic about our comeback to competitiveness in the 2024/25 season," the statement read.

Potential reinstatement for AshantiGold could place them in the Division Two, necessitating a restart after the match-fixing scandal involving Inter Allies. In this match, ending 7-0, a player deliberately scored own goals, purportedly to thwart perceived match-fixing.

Subsequent investigations led to severe sanctions, including bans imposed on officials and players.

While Inter Allies accepted the decision gracefully, opting to play in the Division Two League, AshantiGold contested the ruling, resulting in legal proceedings and their subsequent suspension.