Ashantigold set for management overhaul amid revival plans

AshantiGold President Dr Kwaku Frimpong has revealed plans for a takeover of the club by new management as part of revival efforts.

The club currently remains inactive due to a suspension by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for involvement with banned officials, including Kwaku Frimpong and his son Emmanuel Frimpong, who serves as the club's Vice President, in a match manipulation scandal. Consequently, AshantiGold were demoted to the Division Two League.

Frimpong led a legal challenge, resulting in an indefinite suspension with the club no longer participating in any GFA-organized competitions.

In a recent statement, the club expressed engagement with the GFA to reclaim their footballing status, and now Dr Frimpong has announced plans for a takeover.

"We have sat down with Anglo Gold Ashanti and have agreed on giving the team to another management to spearhead the revival of the club. We are currently negotiating and doing all the paperwork for a successful takeover," he revealed on Asempa FM.

"Ashgold is a giant in Ghanaian football, and its decline has been felt across the league," Dr Frimpong remarked.

"But we are on a mission to restore its greatness and I urge our supporters to remain patient as we navigate through this transitional phase.

"With the grace of God and unwavering determination, AshantiGold will rise again."