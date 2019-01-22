Ashantigold set to appoint former Kotoko coach Fabin as technical director

Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold are in talks with Paa Kwesi Fabian to become the club's technical director for the developmental squad.

The veteran gaffer is currently unemployed after quitting his role at Asante Kotoko, just seven months after being appointed in September last year.

The former Ghana Under-17 team coach has been linked with a move to Aduana Stars though no concrete offer has been tabled.

But Ashantigold owner Dr Kwaku Frimpong has confirmed talks with Fabin has started and could be named the new technical director for the youth team with an additional responsibility with the senior side.

"We are in talks with Paa Kwesi Fabin, if appointed, he will be the technical director to the junior team and an advisor to the senior team." he is quoted by Kumasi-based Fox FM

The miners clinched the Betway Cup after thrashing Medeama 4-0 in Obuasi on Sunday.

By Patrick Akoto