Ashantigold set to name Kjetil Zachariassen as the new coach of the club

Ashantigold are set to name Norwegian tactician Kjetil Zachariassen as the new coach of the club following the demotion of Svetislav Tanasijevic to the youth team.

The Serbian trainer was relegated to the junior side following a run of unimpressive results in the GFA Special competition.

Zachariassen is a UEFA Pro License coach with experience on the continent after coaching Ivorian sides AS Tanda and WAC of Abidjan.

His experience is expected to help the ambitious club, who are poised on winning the Special Competition and representing Ghana in Africa.

The Miners also boosted their squad by the signing of Ivorian defender Khali.l Ibrahim Doumbia.

Ashantigold finished the first round of the competition in fourth place in Zone A.