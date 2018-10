AshantiGold might replace Hearts Oak for the John Agyekum Kufuor Cup match against Asante Kotoko, according to reports.

The Phobians pulled out of the exhibition match after failing to reach an agreement with the organizers.

If confirmed the Porcupine Warriors will face the Miners at the Baba Yara Stadium on 28 October, 2018.

The maiden edition of the John Agyekum Kufuor Cup match is to celebrate the 80th birthday of the former President.