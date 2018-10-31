AshantiGold sign deal with Scotland-based 451 Consultancy to market players

AshantiGold have signed a partnership deal with Scottish firm 451 Football Consultancy to market their players.

The contract between the two parties was firmed up last week.

AshantiGold majority shareholder Dr Kwaku Frimpong and Chief Executive Fred Acheampong were in Obuasi

A tournament was organized at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium to give agents-John Viola, who has been an agent for over 25 years, Johnny Viola, and Craig Moore, a former Australia international- opportunities to scout for talents.

Eight teams from the Ashanti, Eastern and Western regions: Ashantigold, Ashantigold 'A' and Ashantigold U-17, Achiken FC from Prestea, Kaakyire FC from Kwahu, Kumawuman United, Asokwa Deportivo and Desire Academy from Obuasi took part.