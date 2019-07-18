Ashantigold sign midfielder Razak Simpson on a five year deal

Tier II Special competition winners Ashantigold have signed young midfielder Razak Simpson from Club Elite Soccer Academmy.

The midfielder was handed a five year deal after passing his medicals at the club on Wednesday.

Razak Simpson becomes the Miners third signing, after completing deals with Eleven Wonders right back Kwadwo Amoako and Lizbeth FC forward Isaac Opoku Agyemang.

The Obuasi based outfit are beefing up their squad for next season's CAF Confederations Cup as well as the returning Ghana Premier League.