Ashantigold sign sponsorship deal with Jungle Energy Drink

Ashanti Gold SC have officially signed a year sponsorship deal with Jungle Energy Drink.

The agreement, which was launched as the Miners earned a revenge on their regionals Asante Kotoko SC with a 1-0 win on Sunday, will see the Yabert Company imported drink become the club's official beverage.

Jungle Energy Drink products will be used by Ashanti Gold teams and staff during matches and training and also fans attending matches at the Len Clay stadium.

In attendance was the CEO of Ashanti Gold SC, Mr. Frederick Acheampong who signed on behalf of the club.

"Jungle Energy Drink couldn't have found any suitable partner than Ashanti Gold, the most flamboyant football club in Ghana at the moment." he said.

"It is one year renewable. It is two years actually but the discussions and decisions taking is for one year. Once it expires, the second year will activate."

Mr. Herbert Yeboah, CEO of Yabert Company, the importers of the Jungle Energy Drink also present at the short ceremony claimed they look to extend the sponsorship to other clubs in the near future.

"We are starting with Ashanti Gold SC but that will not end there. In the coming weeks we will move to clubs as well but we are very delighted with this deal and the warm receptions Ashanti Gold gave us. We are looking forward to do more."

The sponsorship entails cash component and products for Ashanti Gold SC for the next one year.