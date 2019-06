AshantiGold have signed right-back Kwadwo Amoako from Eleven Wonders FC on a four-year deal.

The 20-year-old had been linked with Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC but the Miners made the right offer.

Amoako's versatility can see him play as a centre-back.

AshantiGold are in contention of qualifying for Africa next season as they are in the final of the Tier I and II competitions.