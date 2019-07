AshantiGold have bolstered their midfield by signing the enterprising David Abagna from WA All Stars.

The 20-year-old has signed a three-year contract deal.

Abagna is an important addition to the AshGold workforce as they embark on their Africa campaign next month.

The Obuasi-based side have drawn Akonangui FC of Equatorial Guinea in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary qualifying round

Abanga was named the 2017 MTN FA Cup Most Promising Star.