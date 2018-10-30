Ashantigold Technical Director John Christensen slams Normalisation Committee for playing "politics" with Kotoko's Africa participation

Technical Director of Ashantigold John Christensen has blasted the Normalisation Committee for permitting Asante Kotoko to represent Ghana in Africa.

The Danish gaffer believes the committee is peddling in football politics after initially stating no club will engage in continental competition following a meeting with club owners.

"The Normalization Committee is engaging in pure politics; permitting Asante Kotoko to play in Africa," he told Sikka Sports.

The Normalisation Committee, mandated to run the Ghana Football Association, granted Kotoko's wish to participate in the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup last week after the club petition the committee.

Asante Kotoko in their petition quoted CAF rules that allows them to represent Ghana on the continent as FA Cup holders.

"statutorily empowered by the combined effects of section 1 (under General Provisions) and section IV(6) (under Engagements) in the new CAF Confederation Cup Regulations, approved on 10th January 2018, came into force immediately and signed by Caf president Ahmad Amad and Secretary General Amr Fahmy.

“Section IV(6) is to the effect that in the event a federation does not organise a cup competition for whatever reason, that federation has the right to present the participation request of the same club(s) that had previously won the federation's cup. Asante Kotoko is the beneficiary as being the current holders of the FA Cup," CAF's rules stated.

Following the position stated by the club, the team will hence represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup.