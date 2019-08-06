Ashantigold to leave for Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday ahead of Akonangui FC clash

CAF Confederations Cup campaigners Ashantigold will leave Ghana on Wednesday for Equatorial Guinea for their first leg clash against Akonangui FC.

The Miners will play the Equato-Guinean side on Sunday in the preliminary round qualifiers for the CAF Confederations Cup.

The team has been preparing for the game with friendlies against both foreign and local clubs.

Coach Ricardo Da Rocha will name an 18 man squad for the trip together with five other officials.

The Obuasi based outfit will be looking for a good result before the second leg clash in Ghana in two weeks time.

Akonangui FC are the current holders of the Equatoguinean FA Cup.