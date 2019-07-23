AshGod new coach tasked to win Ghana Premier League and reach Confed Cup Group stage

AshantiGold president Dr Kwaku Frimpong says new coach Ricardo Da Rocha has been tasked to reach the Group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup and win the Ghana Premier League.

The Miners settled on the Brazilian to take charge of the team after the departure of Norwegian Kjtl Zachariassen to rivals Asante Kotoko.

AshantiGold have drawn Equatoguinean side Akonangui FC in the preliminary qualifying round qualifier next month.

"The target for the coach is to reach the money zone in the CAF Confederation Cup and also win the League domestically," Dr Frimpong told Kumasi-based Ashh FM.

"I know coach Ricardo Da Rocha to be a very good coach during his period at Ebusua Dwarfs and I know he will bring a positive impact on Ashgold SC.

"Players of Ashgold SC play beautiful football but they are not strong so I needed a coach who can combine the two, so it's the reason why I brought Ricardo Da Rocha."