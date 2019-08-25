GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

AshGold captain Shafiu Mumuni basks in first-ever career hat-trick

Published on: 25 August 2019
AshGold captain Shafiu Mumuni basks in first-ever career hat-trick
Hat-trick hero Shafiu Mumuni

AshantiGold captain Shafiu Mumuni is raving about his first-ever career hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Equatorguinean side Akonangui FC and advanced to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers.

The treble was recorded in the opening ten minutes at the Len Clay to seal a 4-1 aggregate win.

Mumuni, 24, said in his post-match speech: "I'm very happy with the hat-trick today and also the victory over them [Akonangui FC].

"We were determined to eliminate them with more goals in the early minutes of the match and it happened so we are pleased with the result despite not adding more after recess.

"We achieved the victory together as a team with a great performance and hoping to knock out our next opponent [RS Berkane].

''We thank the fans for their unflinching support before and during the match."

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments