AshGold CEO warns Kotoko: 'Zachariassen lied about resume and he's not straightforward'

AshantiGold Chief Executive Fred Acheampong doubts the coaching credentials of Asante Kotoko trainer Kjetil Zachariassen after the Norwegian lied about his CV.

Acheampong has fingered him for claiming he once worked with Ivorian side Williamsville Athletic Club as coach, but later found out it was a lie.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations assistant General Coordinator also alleges that Zachariasen is not a straightforward person and has so many baggages.

''He is inconsistent and not a straightforward person so they have to be very careful. That’s my observation,'' he told Accra-based Asempa FM.

''I was not around but when I returned I heard had a meeting with Champion [Dr Kwaku Frimpong, the AshGold boss] he had coached WAC of Abidjan. Fortunately, I had returned from Abidjan as a CAF General Coordinator in a match involving WAC and had to opportunity to meet the club president. So I called him and he denied Zachariassen never coached at the club.

''He had previously told Champion he was scout who was ready to help sell our players, but later he said he was the coach of WAC but when I inquired it wasn't the case some I have had my doubts from day 1.''

Asked why AshantiGold went ahead to hand him an appointment in the face of these, Acheampong explained:

''Champion gave him the job out of sympathy because he [Zachariassen] complained his wife was not feeling well.''

Despite his concerns, Zachariassen guided Ashantigold to win the Tier II Competition which earned them a slot to play in the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup.

Asante Kotoko have handed Zachariasen a two-year contract and tasked him to reach the Group stage of the CAF Champions League in his first year.

In the second year, he should qualify the team for the Champions League again, but this time he must reach the semi-final stage.