AshGold coach Tanasijevic blames ref Charles Bulu for Asante Kotoko defeat

AshantiGold coach Svetislav Tanasijevic says his side's 2-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko on Wednesday in the Special Competition was referee-assisted.

The Serbian questioned the integrity of referee Charles Bulu on some of his decisions including disallowed his side a penalty in the first-half.

''If Asante Kotoko is a big club why are referees always helping them?,'' Tanasijevic mockingly asked during the post-match conference.

''We had a clear penalty he ignored. I’m extending an invitation to the referee into our dressing room just to observe how my boys were shedding tears, knowing he caused our loss.''

AshantiGold were undone by two second half goals from striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu.

On Sunday, the Miners will face Medeama at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.