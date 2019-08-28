AshGold defender Richard Osei Agyemang unfazed by Black Stars B snub

Ashanti Gold defender Richard Osei Agyemang says he is not worried after been left out of the Black Stars B squad for the upcoming CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso.

Osei Agyemang has been impressive for AshantiGold in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup with reports indicating that Akonangui club are interested in his services.

According to the former Asante Kotoko defender all the players called by head coach Maxwell Konadu deserve the call up and he is not worried for being snubbed.

"All the players called by Maxwell Konadu deserve a call up so I don’t have a problem. You shouldn’t be disappointed as a player when you are not called into the national team. Any player who does that lacks vision" Agyemang told OTEC Fm

"Every Ghanaian player deserves to play for the national team so I’m not hurt or disappointed" He added