AshGold coach names strong starting XI to face RS Berkane

AshantiGold SC coach Ricardo da Rocha has named a strong squad for the CAF Confederation Cup first round second leg against RS Berkane later today.

The Brazilian gaffer made three alterations to the team that won 3-2 in the first leg.

Atta Kusi replaces Kwadwo Amoako who didn't travel with team to Morocco.

Musah Mohammed comes in for centre back Richard Osei Agyemang whilst Emmanuel Osei Baffour takes the place of Brazilian import Marco Aurelio Silva Damasceno.

The match will kick-off at 8:00pm at the Stade Municipal de Berkane.

Frank Boateng (GK) - Atta Kusi, Yussif Mubarik, Musah Mohammed, Eric Donkor -

James Akaminko, Appiah McCarthy, Abdul Latif Anabila, Emmanuel Osei Baffour, Amos Addai - Shafiu Mumuni (C).