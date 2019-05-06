AshGold not a finished material yet- new coach Kjetil Zachariassen

Ashanti Gold SC new coach Kjetil Zachariassen insists his team is not there yet despite beating Berekum Chelsea 2-1 on his debut in the Special Competition.

The Norwegian tactician also indicated he wants to raise the intensity of his side.

The Miners came from a goal down to claim all three points at the Len Clay stadium on Sunday.

Debutant Emmanuel Owusu and Richard Ella Djodi got the goals for the home side after Braimah Ali Foster had opened the scoring for the visitors.

"I prefer talking about the two weeks we have had since I became the head coach. We have been really digging hard. We are running more than ever and that has been my job. To raise the intensity of our game," Zachariassen expressed.

"That means more running for higher intensity when we run. The players have been under two weeks of hard training and they have responded well.

"So the game was as expected. We are not yet there when it comes to the relationship with the players."

However, the former AS Tanda and Williamsville AC gaffer claimed the team is gradually making progress.

"But we are getting somewhere."

Ashanti Gold SC play Medeama SC in their next fixture on Wednesday before they host giants Asante Kotoko SC on the weekend.

By Nuhu Adams