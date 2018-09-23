AshGold president Dr Frimping donates bottled water to support Ashanti Regional Colts tourney

AshantiGold president Dr. Kwaku Frimpong (Champion) has presented thirty (30) boxes of STARZ PLUS Mineral water to the organizers of Ashanti Regional Colts Rebuilding tournament.

Dr. Frimpong who is the producer of STARZ PLUS Mineral water has taken keen interest in the tournament.

He has urged the organizers to continue to unearth talents which will eventually help the development of football in the country.

Receiving the items, the chief organizer of the tournament Abdulai "Kamara" Amidu, the President of Asokwa Royals and Deportivo SC thanked Dr. Frimpong and asked other corporate organizations to come to their aid and promote football in the country.