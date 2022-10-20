Ashgold vs GFA court case adjourned again; Ghana Premier League still on hold

The court case between AshantiGold and Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been adjourned again after both parties appeared at the Human Rights Court in Accra on Thursday.

Dr Edward Frimpong represented AshantiGold SC, while the GFA was represented by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Kurt Okraku, Habiba Atta, Dr Anthony Aubynn, George Amoako, and Nana Oduro Safo.

The Accra Human Rights Court 1 has granted Ashanti Gold permission to file a supplementary affidavit by Thursday's deadline.

Edward Sam Crabbe, Ashgold's lawyer, filed a motion to file a supplementary affidavit to support an earlier injunction.

The football association's lawyer, Naa Odofoli Nortey, told the court that they had been served and thus did not oppose.

The presiding judge Barbara Tetteh-Charway granted the motion and scheduled a hearing for October 24.

The decision means that the league is still on hold, and a return is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Ashgold took the GFA to court following their emotion from the top flight due to match-fixing.

They appealed the decision to demote them and Inter Allies to the Division Two League, but their appeal was denied, prompting them to take the matter to court and obtain an injunction against the league.

When the league was suspended, it was about to enter matchday four.