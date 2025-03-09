"Ask me on June 8" - Aboubakar Ouattara stays cautious despite Hearts of Oak's league lead

Hearts of Oak have ascended to the top of the Ghana Premier League table after a solid 2-0 victory over Young Apostles, yet head coach Aboubakar Ouattara remains cautious about declaring their championship ambitions.

The Phobians delivered an impressive performance at the University of Ghana Stadium, securing three vital points on matchday 23.

Headers from Michael Awuah Mensah in the first half and Hamza Issah in the second ensured a comfortable win for the Accra-based club.

With this triumph, the Phobians now lead the league with 36 points, though their position remains subject to the outcome of other matches.

Speaking after the game on AFA Sports Channel, coach Ouattara expressed satisfaction with his team's effort but refused to confirm whether Hearts are fully targeting the league title just yet.

"As to whether we will win the league, I can only reply to you on 8th June," Ouattara stated.

"Our next game is against Dreams FC, and that's another tough game. We're going to prepare for the game."

With a crucial fixture against Dreams ahead, Hearts will aim to maintain their momentum as they push toward potential league glory.

However, Ouattara's cautious stance suggests the team is taking it one game at a time.