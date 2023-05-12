"Ask the GFA why I am not allowed to handle national teams"- Bechem United coach Kassim Mingle

Bechem United coach, Kassim Mingle has charged to media to find out why the Ghana Football Association has not assigned him to any of the national teams.

Coach Mingle has been one of the best coaches on the local scene, spearheading Bechem United to top four places in the past two season and reached the final of the FA Cup in 2022.

He has also won the coach of the month award multiple times.

However, he is yet to receive a call from the federation to work with any of the national teams.

"The media must begin to ask the authorities (GFA) why I'm not assigned to handle any national team despite my performance at Bechem," he told Akoma FM.

"Bechem was battling relegation before my appointment but under my tenure, they (Bechem) are always competing for the league title,"he added.

Despite the snub from the FA, coach Mingle is focused on nurturing and developing talents for the country.

"I'm not much worried about not getting the chance to coach any of the national teams, maybe at the right time I will be given the opportunity but my mission is to develop young talents for the nation and that is what I'm focused on," he said.