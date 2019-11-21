Asokwa Deportivo midfielder Issah Mahmud joins Inter Allies on loan

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies have signed Asokwa Deportivo midfielder Issah Mahmud on a season long loan.

The midfielder joins the club for the upcoming season and could make a permanent switch at the end of the campaign.

“I am very happy to be here and looking forward to playing Premier League football next season,” he told the club's official website.

“Inter Allies is a great club for young players and I strongly believe that I can develop here,” he added.

Mahmud comes to the club with some experience and he is expected to use his versatility, speed and power help the club finish a good place in the upcoming season.

The Eleven is to One lads have been active in the off-season, having signed Kingsley Braye from Cape Coast strikers, Kofi Frimpong also from Asokwa Deportivo and are looking at inking a deal with former forward Isaac Osae

The Ghana Football Association announced on Wednesday, the new season will begin on December 21, 2019.