Aspirant Kurt Okraku outdoors FOUR thematic points for Ghana FA presidential slot

Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant Kurt Okraku's ‘Game changing’ blueprint is pivoted on four thematic areas.

The Dreams FC Executive Chairman revealed details of his manifesto at a lunch on Tuesday morning in Accra.

Okraku, a former sports journalist believes his 'Igniting passion and creating wealth for all' message should earn him the slot to lead Ghana football.

He believes the following four key areas are important in getting Ghana Football back on track.

➢Rebuilding trust for and restoring the image and reputation of the GFA;

➢Uniting the football family behind the shared values of transparency, accountability and the prudent management and auditing of finances;

➢Utilization of best practices in good corporate governance

➢Promotion of gender equity.

The Ghana Football Association presidential election will be held on 25 October, 2019.