Assessing Black Stars coach Chris Hughton should wait – Godwin Ablordey

King Faisal assistant coach Godwin Ablordey, believes that the true evaluation of Black Stars coach Chris Highton's performance can only be made at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, provided Ghana successfully qualifies for the tournament.

Despite criticism from fans following the recent 0-0 draw against Madagascar in the qualifying match, Ablordey asserts that it is premature to pass judgment on the trainer.

"We can only properly assess the coach at the AFCON tournament if we qualify. How many games has he played now? I think three, and these are qualification games," Ablordey stated in an interview with Kumasi-based Fox FM.

Ablordey suggests that it is essential to wait until the AFCON tournament to make a fair evaluation of Highton's work, should Ghana secure qualification. He emphasises the significance of the tournament for Ghana, as the national team has not clinched the trophy for an extended period.

"But if Ghana qualifies for the tournament, then we can use the AFCON to judge his work because that is what we need most. We have not won the African Cup for a very long time," Ablordey explained.

In conclusion, Ablordey advocates for patience with the coach and proposes that the AFCON will serve as the appropriate platform to assess his performance if Ghana successfully qualifies for the tournament.

"So I think we should be patient with him and see what happens at the AFCON if we are able to make it," he added.

Ghana will qualify for next year's tournament in Ivory Coast with a win or draw in September against Central African Republic.