Assistant Black Meteors coach Michael Osei meets forward Bernard Tekpetey during refresher course in Germany

Assistant coach of the Ghana's U-23 team Michael Osei caught up with striker Bernard Tekpetey in Germany.

The former Asante Kotoko coach is on a coaches refresher course programme in Germany, where he took time to watch the inform striker in Paderborn's 3-1 win over Heidenheim.

The striker has been in top form for both club and country, having scored 10 goals for the Bundesliga II side this season as well as a goal in the Black Meteors thrashing of Gabon in Ghana.

Tekpetey's form could earn him a return to the Black Stars, who are struggling to find a suitable replacement for captain Asamoah Gyan following his inconsistent form with Kayserispor.

Michael Osei also took time to watch former Kotoko striker Dauda Mohammed in the Eredivisie for Vitesse Arnhem.

The Black Meteors will face Algeria in the final round of qualifiers for the AFCON U-23 Champion in Egypt.