Assistant coach David Ocloo urges Kotoko to bounce back after Karela United setback

Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo has urged the players to put in extra effort and recover from the setback in Nalerigu.

Kotoko suffered a 1-0 defeat to Karela United, missing an opportunity to level points with Ghana Premier League leaders Samartex.

The loss was difficult for the team to accept, resulting in their drop from second to third place.

Nevertheless, Ocloo remains optimistic about the team's response in upcoming matches, particularly their home fixture against Accra Lions.

He expressed confidence in the team's ability to return to winning ways, emphasising the importance of hard work, determination, and focus.

"I'm not worried [about the defeat]; there is a game. There are more to come," Ocloo stated to StarTimes.

"So we just have to go, work hard, be determined and more focused and play according to our system and the structure and we will come good."

With 14 games remaining in the season, Kotoko still harbours hopes of clinching the league title.