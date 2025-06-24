Assistant coach Michael Essien signs new two year-deal at FC Nordsjælland

Former Ghana international Michael Essien has signed a new two-year deal to continue as the assistant coach of FC NordsjÃ¦lland.

Essien's deal at the Danish club runs out in a few days, and the club has awarded the former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder a new deal for the next two years ahead of the new season.

The 42-year-old earlier joined the side as a player-coach. However, the club confirmed on 9 September 2020 that they had affiliated with Essien as part of the club's coaching team.

Since then, Essien has become an integral member of the coaching staff.

Essien, who now holds a UEFA A-license, has also taken a course through UEFA focusing on the management and organisation of football.

He also played in the 2006 World Cup and the 2014 World Cup and went on to make 59 appearances for the Black Stars of Ghana.

At club level, Essien played for Bastia, Lyon, AC Milan, Panathinaikos and finally Persib Bandung in Indonesia and Sabail in Azerbaijan.

In 2024, Michael Essien turned down an offer to work with Otto Addo as Ghana's assistant coach.