Assistant Kotoko coach David Ocloo defends controversial penalty decision in victory over Medeama

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach, David Ocloo, has addressed the contentious penalty decision that played a crucial role in their 1-0 triumph over Medeama during the Ghana Premier League Week 11 clash.

The Porcupine Warriors secured a much-needed win, breaking a three-game losing streak.

In the 60th minute, Kotoko were awarded a penalty, duly converted by Sherif Mohammed at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday. While some Ghanaian football enthusiasts have raised concerns about the penalty incident, Ocloo maintained that it was a clear decision.

"It was a clear penalty," Ocloo affirmed in his post-game interview with StarTimes.

Despite the controversy, Ocloo praised his players for their exceptional performance against Medeama, acknowledging their determination and effort on the field.

"The players did marvelously well against Medeama. You could see that they wanted it more, and we won it," he commented.

Following this victory, Kotoko have climbed out of the relegation zone, now positioned 12th in the Ghana Premier League with 13 points. The triumph over the defending champions signals a positive turn for the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing league season."