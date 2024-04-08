Assistant Kotoko coach satisfied with draw against Bechem United

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach, David Ocloo, has expressed satisfaction with the team's performance in their recent goalless draw against Bechem United, highlighting the importance of the crucial point earned in the match.

In the Ghana Premier League clash at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday, Kotoko managed to secure a point through a resilient defensive display, with goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim making crucial saves throughout the encounter.

The draw brought an end to their four-game losing streak, which had been their worst record in the last 14 years.

Reflecting on the match, Ocloo emphasised the significance of avoiding defeat and earning the point, acknowledging that while they failed to create enough chances to score goals, their defensive resilience was commendable.

"This particular match, we did not create enough chances, but the most important thing is we got a point here," Ocloo stated in his post-match interview. "We feel very bad for the supporters because we have starved them for so long, but they should bear with us. We are still working hard, and very soon we will turn things around."

The Porcupine Warriors club's winless run now extends to five matches, with four losses and one draw. This has significantly impacted their chances of winning the Ghana Premier League title at the end of the season.

Up next for Asante Kotoko is a fixture against Nsoatreman FC, where they will aim to build on their improved defensive performance and secure a much-needed victory.