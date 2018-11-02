Aston Villa: Albert Adomah fit to face Bolton Wanderers

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has revealed Albert Adomah is ready to to face Bolton Wanderers in the English Championship after recovering from injury.

Adomah missed the Villans' last game against Queens Park Rangers after failing to recover in time from an injury picked up against Norwich City.

The 30-year-old's recovery is a boost for the Birmingham-based club, who are hoping to return to winning ways, having lost their last two matches.

“Albert has been back out on the grass all week so he’s recovered from his injury and will be back in contention," Smith said at a press conference on Thursday.

“Yannick [Bolasie] is getting closer. He played in an internal game in the week. He’s come from Everton having had a long-term injury. He’s working his way back to fitness."

“I spoke to him after the Swansea game. He wasn’t up to the levels what is required. At QPR, he was back to what I remember of him – he put some great balls into the box.

"He’s pushing himself to get into contention, which is what we want.

“This game will come too quickly for BB [Birkir Bjarnason]. He’s not been out on the training fields yet so he will have to recover."

The Ghanaian winger has featured in 12 league matches involving seven starts so far this term.

The former Middlesbrough forward, who was Villa's top scorer last season with 14 goals, is yet to score this campaign.

He came close to sealing a move away during the summer transfer window due to limited opportunities at Villa Park so far this campaign.