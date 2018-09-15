Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce insists Albert Adomah still in his plans

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has affirmed that Ghana winger Albert Adomah remains in his plans for the season despite struggling with form.

The former Middlesborough winger has lost the creative spark that saw him create and score most of Villa's goals last season.

Adomah, who scored 15 goals last term, had been allowed to speak to Boro following the arrival of Yannick Bolasie and Anwar El Ghazi at Villa Park.

However, manager Steve Bruce says the winger is in his plans for the campaign.

“We have a bit of competition for places, which can only be good,” said Bruce.

“Albert is a valued member of the squad. You can’t help but like him. He is a great pro, a great lad who had a great season for me last year.

“I hope he can got off and running again. I think he understands the situation.”

The Ghana forward, who earns around £40,000-a-week and has two years left to run on his current contract, had hoped his exploits last season would lead to a new deal being offered.