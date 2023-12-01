Aston Villa eye Ghana star Salis Abdul Samed as potential midfield maestro

Aston Villa have set their sights on Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed as a potential successor to Douglas Luiz, who is currently the subject of keen interest from both Arsenal and Liverpool.

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Abdul Samed has swiftly climbed up Villa's wish list, impressing scouts with his performance.

The talented midfielder's resilient display has not gone unnoticed by Villa's decision-makers, who are considering a move to secure his services in the event that Douglas Luiz decides to make a move away from Villa Park.

The competition for Luiz's signature has intensified, with Liverpool also entering the fray.

Aston Villa, keen to stay ahead of the curve, are proactively exploring potential replacements for Luiz and has identified Abdul Samed as a prime candidate to bolster their midfield.

The 23-year-old has a contract with Lens until June 2028, having joined the club in June 2022 and signed a renewal just after a year at the club.

He was impressive as the club secured qualification to the Champions League last season, and continues to be a key player at Lens this season.

Samed, who featured in all of Ghana's games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has made 18 appearances in all competitions so far this season.