Aston Villa eyeing move for Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams

Aston Villa are considering a move for Athletic Bilbao's Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams, according to reports.

The 29-year-old has been impressive for the Spanish club, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 13 games this season.

Williams has been with Bilbao since 2015 and has become a key player for the club. He recently equaled the goalscoring record of Athletic Bilbao legend Cuco Ziganda, taking his tally to 91 goals from 394 appearances.

The Ghana international's current contract with Bilbao is set to expire in the summer of 2028, and Aston Villa are keen to bring him to the Premier League. According to Football Insider, the Villans are exploring options to sign Williams in the winter window.

If the move materializes, Williams would become the second Ghanaian player to join Aston Villa, following in the footsteps of Jordan Ayew, who signed for the club in 2017.

Williams' experience in La Liga and his goalscoring prowess make him an attractive option for Aston Villa, who are looking to bolster their attacking lineup.

While nothing is official yet, Aston Villa's interest in Inaki Williams suggests that the cluba are serious about strengthening their squad and competing for top honors in the Premier League.