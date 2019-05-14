GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Aston Villa fans rip into Albert Adomah despite championship play-off win against West Brom

Published on: 14 May 2019
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion (R) challenges for the ball with Albert Adomah of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final first leg match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park on May 11, 2019 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Winger Albert Adomah was ripped apart by fans of Aston Villa on Social Media following his lackluster display in their championship play-off semi final clash win against West Brom. 

The Ghana international lasted 67 minutes of the game, of which he offered no threat at all going forward for the Villans.

Aston Villa were down by a goal with Adomah on the pitch forcing manager Dean Smith to take him off for Andre Green.

Shortly afterwards Villa leveled through second half substitute Conor Hourihane in the 75th minute.

They then took the lead just four minutes later when Tammy Abraham stayed composed from the penalty spot.

A section of Villa fans were very critical of Adomah’s contribution and it will surprising if he starts the second leg.

Adomah has just four goals and three assists across all competitions this campaign, while his replacement Green caught the eye against West Brom.

 

 

