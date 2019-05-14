Aston Villa fans rip into Albert Adomah despite championship play-off win against West Brom

Winger Albert Adomah was ripped apart by fans of Aston Villa on Social Media following his lackluster display in their championship play-off semi final clash win against West Brom.

The Ghana international lasted 67 minutes of the game, of which he offered no threat at all going forward for the Villans.

Aston Villa were down by a goal with Adomah on the pitch forcing manager Dean Smith to take him off for Andre Green.

Shortly afterwards Villa leveled through second half substitute Conor Hourihane in the 75th minute.

They then took the lead just four minutes later when Tammy Abraham stayed composed from the penalty spot.

A section of Villa fans were very critical of Adomah’s contribution and it will surprising if he starts the second leg.

Adomah has just four goals and three assists across all competitions this campaign, while his replacement Green caught the eye against West Brom.

Adomah has been awful today. — EJ AV (@EddieAVFC96) May 11, 2019

Did adomah come out for the second half lol #avfc — Andy (@avfc555) May 11, 2019

Been a big fan of Adomah but he now offers little to nothing going forward, surprised Jack didn't try & turn & go forward but that's very costly from Whelan. #avfc — Roger. W (@RW43avfc) May 11, 2019

Adomah has been terrible. Bring on kodjia #avfc — Kaza (@pkaza84) May 11, 2019