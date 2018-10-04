Aston Villa forward Albert Adomah reveals desire of rejoining Bristol City

Ghana winger Albert Adomah has revealed he is open to a return to Bristol City in the future.

The Aston Villa forward, who has struggled for game time this season was a toast of fans last season where he scored 15 goals in the English Championship as the Villians came close to returning to the English Premier League.

However, with the arrival of Yannick Bolasie- the on-loan Everton forward- there has been competition for places in the team and Adomah looks to be the be suffering by the Congolese arrival.

Last Friday, Villa traveled to Ashton Gate and drew 1-1 with Bristol City with Adomah earning a standing ovation from fans of his former side.

“I want to say thank you to the supporters for showing me their appreciation again,” Adomah said.

“I’m honoured they still remember me and it made me a bit speechless to be honest.

“I think the fans know what I did for the club in the past and I’ve always got a soft spot for those supporters.

“I truly loved my time here at Bristol City and you never know, one day, it might happen again.

“It would be great if it (playing for City) happened again one day, hopefully, but who knows? In football anything could happen.”

Adomah made 136 appearances for the Robins between 2010 and 2013, scoring 17 goals, after joining from Barnet for a tribunal set fee of £140,000.

He landed the supporters' Player of the Year award in his first season and built a rapport with the fanbase. However, he joined Boro for a seven-figure sum following the club’s relegation to League One.